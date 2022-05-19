Stephanie McMahon Announces She Is Taking "Leave Of Absence" From WWE

Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter today that she will be taking a "leave of absence" from the majority of her responsibilities at WWE to take time out to focus on her family. McMahon tweeted:

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

WNS wishes Stephanie McMahon all the best in her leave of absence.

