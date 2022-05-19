WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie McMahon Announces She Is Taking "Leave Of Absence" From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter today that she will be taking a "leave of absence" from the majority of her responsibilities at WWE to take time out to focus on her family. McMahon tweeted:

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

WNS wishes Stephanie McMahon all the best in her leave of absence.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 05:18PM


