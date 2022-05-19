WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

News On Who Will Be Taking Over Stephanie McMahon's WWE Duties

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

News On Who Will Be Taking Over Stephanie McMahon's WWE Duties

Earlier today, Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be taking a "leave of absence" from the majority of her responsibilities at WWE to take time out to focus on her family. 

In an update, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting WWE President, Nick Kahn will be taking over most of Stephanie's day-to-day duties while she takes time away.

"Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon's duties in her absence, according to multiple people at WWE. Select business partners have already been informed."

Read more on this story:

Backstage Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Taking "Leave Of Absence" From WWE

We reported on Thursday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she would be stepping away from WWE for a while in a "leave of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 05:34PM
Former Disney Executive Joins WWE Board Of Directors

Ignace Lahoud has taken up a role in WWE as a Director, according to an SEC filing.  Lahoud is CEO of Majid Al Futtaim which is an Emi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 07:15PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon #nick khan
https://wrestlr.me/76327/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π