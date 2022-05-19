News On Who Will Be Taking Over Stephanie McMahon's WWE Duties

Earlier today, Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be taking a "leave of absence" from the majority of her responsibilities at WWE to take time out to focus on her family.

In an update, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting WWE President, Nick Kahn will be taking over most of Stephanie's day-to-day duties while she takes time away.

"Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon's duties in her absence, according to multiple people at WWE. Select business partners have already been informed."

Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon's duties in her absence, according to multiple people at WWE. Select business partners have already been informed. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 19, 2022

Read more on this story: