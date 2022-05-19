Former Disney Executive Joins WWE Board Of Directors

Ignace Lahoud has taken up a role in WWE as a Director, according to an SEC filing.

Lahoud is CEO of Majid Al Futtaim which is an Emirati holding company based in Dubai, that as of 2015 owned and operated shopping malls, retail, and leisure establishments in the Middle East and North Africa, with operations in 13 countries.

Lahoud has also worked for The Walt Disney Company an executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer for Disney Consumer Products in November 2011 and for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media in 2015.

