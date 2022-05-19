WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former Disney Executive Joins WWE Board Of Directors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

Former Disney Executive Joins WWE Board Of Directors

Ignace Lahoud has taken up a role in WWE as a Director, according to an SEC filing

Lahoud is CEO of Majid Al Futtaim which is an Emirati holding company based in Dubai, that as of 2015 owned and operated shopping malls, retail, and leisure establishments in the Middle East and North Africa, with operations in 13 countries. 

Lahoud has also worked for The Walt Disney Company an executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer for Disney Consumer Products in November 2011 and for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media in 2015.

Read more WWE news:

Stephanie McMahon Announces She Is Taking "Leave Of Absence" From WWE

Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter today that she will be taking a "leave of absence" from the majority [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 05:18PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #ignace lahoud
https://wrestlr.me/76328/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π