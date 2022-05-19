Update On John Morrison’s AEW Status

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison made his AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. During the broadcast, he was revealed as one of the jokers in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. He was introduced as Johnny Elite and lost his debut AEW match to Samoa Joe.

In an update regarding his future with the company, PWInsider reports he is not signed to any contract but the promotion is open to him returning for future appearances.

Morrison was released by WWE in November 2021.

