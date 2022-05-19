WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On John Morrison’s AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

Update On John Morrison’s AEW Status

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison made his AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. During the broadcast, he was revealed as one of the jokers in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. He was introduced as Johnny Elite and lost his debut AEW match to Samoa Joe.

In an update regarding his future with the company, PWInsider reports he is not signed to any contract but the promotion is open to him returning for future appearances.

Morrison was released by WWE in November 2021.

Read more AEW news:

Powerhouse Hobbs On Why He Delivers The Best Spinebuster

AEW star and Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs recently made an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, during which he explained th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 09:00AM
SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for Friday's Rampage after tonight’s Dynamite. Check out the spoilers below courtesy of PWInsider: - The House of B [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 12:39AM

Source: pwinsider.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #dynamite #john morrison #johnny elite
https://wrestlr.me/76322/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π