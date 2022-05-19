Powerhouse Hobbs On Why He Delivers The Best Spinebuster

AEW star and Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs recently made an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, during which he explained the reason why he believes he delivers the best Spinebuster in the business today:

“You know how I know it is? Because my Spinebuster is Double-A (Arn Anderson) approved. That’s how I know. You can even ask him, he gave me the nod of approval. I always joked with him like I always would wear my grandma’s pillows and do the Spinebuster on the bed. So I’ve had a lot of practice.”