SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for Friday's Rampage after tonight’s Dynamite. Check out the spoilers below courtesy of PWInsider:
- The House of Black defeated Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol and 10
- Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo
-Ruby Soho came out to do commentary.
- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet. Ruby Soho was on commentary. The Baddies attacked Statlander after the match and Soho made the save, but Jade Cargill got involved and Anna Jay came out to make the final save.
- Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page were in the ring and Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian appeared on screen, destroying the TNT Championship because Skywouldn’t give them a match.
- Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal and Dante Martin
