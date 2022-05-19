Scary Moment As Bryan Danielson Traps Leg In Entrance Ramp During AEW Rampage Tapings

Bryan Danielson seemingly suffered an injury during the AEW Rampage tapings which followed Dynamite in Houston.

The injury was sustained following the Danielson and Jon Moxley’s match, during which there was a brawl with the Jericho Appreciation Society. During the fight, Danielson's leg became trapped between the ring and rampway and he was stuck in that position for a good several minutes. Fans at the event report his calf/shin was trapped and he was in extreme pain as the video below shows.

AEW medical personnel and officials came rushing to help him, with part of the rampway being removed to free his leg. It remains unclear the extent of Danielson's injury, but we'll certainly keep you updated.

Read this week's AEW Rampage spoilers:

Scary moment at the taping of #AEWRampage as Bryan Danielson’s leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp and was trapped for over 10 minutes after the show ended #AEW pic.twitter.com/zRpGwibQ0i — Nick Swanson (@NickJSwanson) May 19, 2022