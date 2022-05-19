WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Scary Moment As Bryan Danielson Traps Leg In Entrance Ramp During AEW Rampage Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

Scary Moment As Bryan Danielson Traps Leg In Entrance Ramp During AEW Rampage Tapings

Bryan Danielson seemingly suffered an injury during the AEW Rampage tapings which followed Dynamite in Houston.

The injury was sustained following the Danielson and Jon Moxley’s match, during which there was a brawl with the Jericho Appreciation Society. During the fight, Danielson's leg became trapped between the ring and rampway and he was stuck in that position for a good several minutes. Fans at the event report his calf/shin was trapped and he was in extreme pain as the video below shows.

AEW medical personnel and officials came rushing to help him, with part of the rampway being removed to free his leg. It remains unclear the extent of Danielson's injury, but we'll certainly keep you updated.

Read this week's AEW Rampage spoilers:

SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for Friday's Rampage after tonight’s Dynamite. Check out the spoilers below courtesy of PWInsider: - The House of B [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 12:39AM

 


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #rampage #bryan danielson
https://wrestlr.me/76300/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π