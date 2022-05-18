WWE The Bump Has A New Timeslot, Next Week's Guests Revealed

WWE The Bump has a new time slot.
On June 1 the show will air move to its new timeslot of 1 pm ET instead of 10 am ET. The Bump will every Wednesday via Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere, as well as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch.
The show has announced Happy Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley for next week's episode.
Watch today's episode below:
Tell a friend to tell a friend!@WWETheBump is moving to 1PM ET starting June 1st! pic.twitter.com/KNhp7V6OgW— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 18, 2022
