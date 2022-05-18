Has Edge Just Revealed The Fourth Member Of Judgement Day?

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge has posted a photo with no caption on Instagram of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. This is extremely interesting because Ciampa has been rumored as the fourth member of Edge's new stable Judgement Day, which also features Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

However, despite this big tease, some believe Edge is messing with fans and WWE wouldn't allow him to spoil the reveal in this manner.

Do you think Ciampa is the fourth member?