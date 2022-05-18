WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Has Edge Just Revealed The Fourth Member Of Judgement Day?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Has Edge Just Revealed The Fourth Member Of Judgement Day?

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge has posted a photo with no caption on Instagram of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. This is extremely interesting because Ciampa has been rumored as the fourth member of Edge's new stable Judgement Day, which also features Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

However, despite this big tease, some believe Edge is messing with fans and WWE wouldn't allow him to spoil the reveal in this manner.

Do you think Ciampa is the fourth member?

WNS Top 5: Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk, Booker T Angers WWE Superstar, Eric Bischoff Blasts CM Punk, More

Check out the top 5 headlines that have been trending on WNS over the last few hours below: ⚡ Backstage Update On Why Sasha Banks and Nao [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 08:47PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #edge #judgement day #tommaso ciampa
https://wrestlr.me/76282/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π