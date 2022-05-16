WWE RAW Results - May 16, 2022

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 16, 2022): Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA,courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Previously on Monday Night Raw...

We open with a video over the first three to four minutes, catching us up on the drama between Omos, Bobby Lashley and MVP. To sum up for those who are out of the know: MVP was upset that Lashley didn't take him to WrestleMania, so he's now rooting for the newly-dubbed "the Nigerian Giant".

Norfolk Welcomes Raw!

Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Jimmy Smith are shown standing beside the ring, which already has the steel cage in place. They hype the battle of the titans coming up shortly, then touch on tonight's card. We're reminded that RK-Bro faces the Usos in a title unifying match this Friday. They announce next that Cody Rhodes will kick off the ten o'clock hour. We're also told that Riddle faces J. Uso and a six-pack challenge will be held to determine the new number one contender for Bianca Belair's Raw title. We waste no further time--it's cage match time!

Steel Cage Match: "the Almighty" Bobby Lashley vs "the Nigerian Giant" Omos w/ MVP

As Omos and MVP make their entrance, the rules of the match are read--you can win by pinfall, submission, or escaping the cage. The first seventeen minutes of our program are the opening recap, recaps of this feud, and MVP cutting a quick promo on Lashley--reciting the same disses and remarks as the last several weeks, all centered around his jealousy. Lashley begins his entrance at 8:09 but is attacked by Cedric Alexander and Omos! They brawl at ringside for several minutes until we go to break. We return at 8:17pm and finally get the start of our match. Omos completely dominates Lashley to start off, taking advantage of the damage done prior to the start of the match. Omos uses his sheer power to treat Lashley like a toy, the way Lashley usually does to others. MVP continues to coach on Omos for another two minutes until Lashley catches him too close to the cage. The distraction allows Lashley to take Omos down and attempt a pin, but he only gets two. Lashley hints at a Hurt Lock but sees Omos isn't quite ready so he pivots and uses a clubbing forearm to flatten Omos.

Again Omos starts to rise and Lashley locks the Hurt Lock in at 8:20! He quickly runs back into the corner, forcing the break. Omos charges Lashley in the corner--and catches a pair of boots to the face for it. Lashley begins to climb the turnbuckles and attempts to use the vertical advantage to lock in an arm bar on Omos! Lashley kicks Omos' head repeatedly. Lashley finally kicks him free and the giant tumbles to the mat. Lashley starts to ascend further up the cage but Cedric again intercedes, preventing Lashley from escaping. Omos takes control of the match again, manhandling the Almighty. Finally a frustrated Omos throws Lashley through the cage; the panel collapses from the top, falling at a 45 degree angle to make a ramp. Lashley lays there for a few as Omos just watches. Finally, Lashley simply gets up and steps off the cage wall. As both feet have thus touched the ground, Lashley is announced as the winner. MVP is in shock as this old cage rule is apparently new to him. Omos is upset but Lashley celebrates up the ramp.

Your Winner, Bobby Lashley!

Singles Match: United States Championship Theory vs Mustafa Ali

"The youngest United States champion in history"--and yes, they're billing him as such--comes on down. Vince's hand-picked star of the future sends us off to a commercial break ahead of this non-title match. When we return, Theory cuts a quick promo as Ali arrives and states that Ali doesn't deserve it. But Theory will give the match, and announces Special Guest Referee the Miz. Corey Graves argues that the Miz simply wants to improve his ref skills after a semi-poor outing last week. Theory gets on the mic as the Miz checks if everyone's ready. "Something just doesn't seem right," states Theory, before tooting his own horn. He states it's not fair for Ali to lose to the champ, and tells Ali the first lesson Theory was taught by Vince was "expect the unexpected." He then tells Ali that his opponent isn't himself (Austin), it's Veer Mahaan!

No Match, No Result

Singles Match: Veer Mahaan w/ United States Championship Theory vs Mustafa Ali

Mahaan comes on out, ready to squash someone who's not a local talent. The ref (the Miz) calls for the bell. Ali immediately rocks the big man with a pair of dropkicks, but a third is countered by a leaping body press from Veer that pancakes Ali. Veer takes about ninety seconds tossing Ali around and showing off his vicious style set. Ali eventually starts his comeback, flying around the ring as he batters Veer to the outside. The Miz begins to do a slow count-out and Ali complains. Ali is slapped by the Miz; the distraction causes Veer to catch an unsuspecting Ali with a running lariat that nearly cuts him in half. Veer slaps on his submission move and Ali taps out. After the match, Theory takes selfies with a downed Ali and with Ali in the submission hold from Veer again, and finally one of Theory, Veer with the hold on Ali, and the ref Miz posing. Corey Graves remarks he's going to make it his screensaver. The Miz then directs Veer, who clears the table top, preparing to put Ali through the table. The Mysterios both hit the ring in matching pink and black gear, making their return to a decent pop. The Mysterios work together to drop Veer outside the ring, leaving Mahaan pissed and pacing outside the ring. Rey seems to ready-up with Dom, and Dom hints and seems to be ready to....not turn on his dad. Yet.

Your Winner by Submission, Veer Mahaan!

Singles Match: Riddle vs Jimmy w/ Jey Uso

After entrances and commercials, we finally get this match under way. Jimmy starts with a chop; Riddle floats over after a whip and drops Jimmy. Riddle with a gut-wrench suplex for a pin attempt that doesn't even garner close to a one. Jimmy smacks Riddle then uses the middle rope to choke him as the ref counts a warning. Jimmy takes the entire count until the ref force shim back, allowing Jey Uso to run over and clock Riddle. The crowd boos loudly and Jey holds up one finger to the roof. Jimmy takes Riddle into the corner but Riddle uses a triangle lock to dump him out of the ring! Riddle looks for a punt kick but Jey steps in the way, taking the hit, and allowing Jimmy to sucker Riddle with a huge right that knocks him to the floor. Jimmy with a suicide dive that wipes out Riddle at ringside. Jimmy whips Riddle into the stairs and Jey holds up one SmackDown tag title and Riddle's Raw tag title as the crowd boos us to a commercial.

We return from break to find Jimmy firmly in control of Riddle, and are informed that's been the situation throughout the break. Jimmy uses working holds, namely a chin lock, attempting to wear down Riddle. We're reminded for the third time that this is a sold-out Norfolk crowd. Riddle battles to a vertical base and uses an overhead kick to stun Jimmy. Riddle kips up and starts his comeback, using two leaping forearms on Jimmy before hitting an Exploder after a failed first attempt! Riddle looks for a Bro-ton but Jimmy gets the knees up and both men are down. The ref checks on both. The action goes back and forth until Riddle looks to counter an Uso Splash with a Super RKO off the top. Riddle is shoved down but manages to get his knees up, blocking the Uso Splash! Jey looks absolutely flabbergasted that Riddle got his knees up. Okay. Both men are down for several long moments before rising simultaneously. Jimmy charges Riddle and runs into an elbow. Riddle hops to the top but Jey chops his legs out when the ref checks on Jimmy. Jimmy rolls up Riddle and Jey attempts to help him with the pin--same as they did months ago when feuding with the New Day--but the ref catches it! The ref sends Jey to the back. Riddle rolls up a stunned Jimmy and steals the victory.

Your Winner, Riddle!

Backstage: Liv Morgan, Los Lotharios, AJ Styles & Finn Bálor

After a video package showing the trouble Styles & Bálor have with Rhea Ripley--neither man wants to fight a woman, yet twice last week she proved to be a physical interference in their respective matches--we find Liv being recruited by Los Lotharios. Styles & Bálor show up and send them off, then extend an offer to Liv to faction-up. Finn insists its the only way they stand a chance against the Judgment Day. We head to break. Reserve your judgement on the judgment.

The Judgment Day Address the WWE Universe

We return from a break to TJD backstage. Rhea and Priest flank Edge, who sits on a throne, and all three are wearing some dapper suits--Rhea included. Looks sharp. Priest speaks to the camera, stating that they do what they want when they want and any "precious heroes (who) want to step up to us will face nothing but Punishment." Rhea then speaks, stating she's embraced the movement. She's done being what the WWE Universe wants her to be and she's done being held back. "Now it's time for complete and utter Eradication." Edge then speaks, telling us to listen to his "Hands of Fate." He states some of us are tired of pretending to be happy, who are happy, and he attempts to recruit them. "Here's our mission statement: Judgment Day equals power." He tells the roster to accept this gift or face their wrath. "more will come to us, more will join us." He extends the offer to AJ Styles, imploring him to think it over. "After everything you've been through, we could use your athleticism, your leadership, your tenacity. Problem is, you try to please everyone else. And I used to jump off 20 foot ladders," he states, then blames the fans for never appreciating him. He implores AJ again, telling him it's not too late for Styles to join them on top of the mountain.

Tag Match: Finn Bálor & AJ Styles w/ Liv Morgan vs Los Lotharios

Morgan is out first, holds up a finger (gesturing "one moment,") and out comes Finn Bálor, followed by AJ Styles. We're informed that the Boss & the Glow have left the building, and we're reminded that the six-pack challenge has been changed to a one-on-one between Lynch & Asuka for our main event. We head to break ahead of this match. When we return, we start with Bálor and Angel. Los Lotharios use frequent tags as they battle the grizzled, not-so-young veterans. Styles comes in off a semi-hot tag and cleans the ring of Los Lotharios then takes it outside. We head to break. When we return, Los Lotharios take another turn in the lead. Los Lotharios seem to edge closer and closer to pulling off the upset, but a missed Superkick leads to Bálor hitting a Shotgun Dropkick to set up a Phenomenal Forearm, followed by a Coup de Grace, moments after our break, ending our match.

Your Winners, AJ Styles & Finn Bálor!

