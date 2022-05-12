MJF Reportedly Leaning Towards Leaving AEW In 2024

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, MJF made reference to his free agency in 2024, hinting at a possible move to WWE, which he has been teasing for a while now, he's said, "Guys, you don’t want me to talk about 2024? That’s funny, neither does the guy [Tony Khan] in the back" MJF added, "Don’t worry about it!"

His comments come off the back of reported heat between himself and AEW President Tony Khan after MJF took part in a high-profile interview that was not approved by AEW press relations or management. At the time the situation was reported to have been resolved.

In an update, Fightful Select reports Khan has shown no frustrations since however MJF is reportedly not happy with his contract and pay with the situation leaving him unhappy regarding a number of things.

MJF is reportedly openly talking (out of character) about leaving AEW for WWE in 2024, something which he could be doing to leverage Khan into offering him a better contract. There are some in AEW who believe MJF and Khan are not as close as they once were following their recent spat.

Sean Ross Sapp had the following to say on the matter, "MJF is said to be leaning towards leaving AEW as of now when his deal is up." WWE as you can imagine is very interested in signing MJF and negotiating a deal when they can legally do so.