Dark Side Of The Ring Jokes About AEW Segment, MJF's Mom In Attendance At Dynamite, Darby Allin's Crazy Bump

- Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy headlined Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, and it was nothing short of epic. One spot in the match drawing a lot of attention was Darby flying off the top of a huge ladder onto Jeff Hardy on the outside of the ring. Watch what happened below:

- MJF's mom, Nina Friedman was in attendance during this week's AEW Dynamite, where she held a sign up with a message for her son which read, "This a****le" forgot to wish me a happy mothers day":

The first look at Season 4 is finally here. https://t.co/aCqV5Q7RQl

- During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, MJF had his own Dark Side Of The Ring video package made for him, which as you can imagine has drawn a lot of attention on social media. The video package also certainly did not go unnoticed by the creators of the popular VICE TV series, who responded on Twitter, jokingly referring to it as "The first look at Season 4":

Jeff Hardy Discusses Meeting Tony Khan, Biggest Difference Between AEW and WWE

During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Hardy discussed meeting Tony Khan and the biggest difference between AEW and WWE. Check out the highlights below: On Tony Khan: “I met T[...] May 12 - During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Hardy discussed meeting Tony Khan and the biggest difference between AEW and WWE. Check out the highlights below: On Tony Khan: “I met T[...]

Kayla Braxton's Had A Bad Week, WWE Appoints New Executive, KENTA Responds To CM Punk

- WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions: It’s funny how we decide to handle our emoti[...] May 12 - - WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has had a bad week, but has allowed herself time to be sad and process her emotions: It’s funny how we decide to handle our emoti[...]

Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Scheduled, Off Hell In A Cell PPV

Since the news that Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract, which will see him work a reduced schedule, there has been much speculation over his status and what events he will work going forw[...] May 12 - Since the news that Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract, which will see him work a reduced schedule, there has been much speculation over his status and what events he will work going forw[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Jokes About AEW Segment, MJF's Mom In Attendance At Dynamite, Darby Allin's Crazy Bump

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Wednesday's Dynamite in Long Island to air on this Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful: - Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The B[...] May 12 - AEW taped matches after Wednesday's Dynamite in Long Island to air on this Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, check out the results below, courtesy of Fightful: - Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The B[...]

AEW Star Replaced In Owen Hart Tournament Due To Injury

During Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings tonight in Long Island, Tony Schiavone announced a change to the Owen Hart tournament bracket due to an injury. He revealed that Hikaru Shida was injured in the[...] May 12 - During Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings tonight in Long Island, Tony Schiavone announced a change to the Owen Hart tournament bracket due to an injury. He revealed that Hikaru Shida was injured in the[...]

AEW Dynamite Results – May 11, 2022

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time from MJF-town, Long Island, New York with the most stacked card we’ve seen in a whi[...] May 11 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time from MJF-town, Long Island, New York with the most stacked card we’ve seen in a whi[...]

Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Alwayz Ready

The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona will defend his championship Nick Aldis in a stipu[...] May 11 - The National Wrestling Association has announced Matt Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready on June 11. Cardona will defend his championship Nick Aldis in a stipu[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results below courtesy of PWInsider: - Bear Bronson defeated[...] May 11 - AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite in Long Island to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, check out the results below courtesy of PWInsider: - Bear Bronson defeated[...]

Sunny Fires Back At Bill Demott For Requesting Her WWE Hall Of Fame Removal

We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Hall Of Fame following her recent DUI arrest after s[...] May 11 - We previously reported former WWE Superstar and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for WWE to remove Tammy "Sunny" Sytch from their Hall Of Fame following her recent DUI arrest after s[...]

Owen Hart’s Family In Attendance For Tonight's AEW Dynamite In Long Island

Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the following photo of the family backstage. The family[...] May 11 - Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the family of the late great Owen Hart are in attendance tonight at AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He posted the following photo of the family backstage. The family[...]

A Look At The AEW Catering Team, AEW Control Center Previews Dynamite, Danhausen Meets, Brian Quinn

- Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, Sabina, Matt and Jeff (not to be confused with The [...] May 11 - - Emi Sakura has posted a thank you to the AEW catering team who keep all the talent fed and healthy on the road. The catering team consists of Ari, Sabina, Matt and Jeff (not to be confused with The [...]

Riddle Teaching Current and Former WWE Stars Jiu-Jitsu, Roddy Piper Flashback, Brian Gewirtz Book Update

- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, NXT star Bodhi Hayw[...] May 11 - - RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, NXT star Bodhi Hayw[...]

NWA Announces Women's Championship Match For Alwayz Ready PPV

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Kamille will be defending the NWA women's championship against frequent Kilynn King at the upcoming Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Kn[...] May 11 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Kamille will be defending the NWA women's championship against frequent Kilynn King at the upcoming Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Kn[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 On May 10 Draws Lowest Viewership On USA Network

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on May 11 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 61,000 viewers who watched the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast scored a very low[...] May 11 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on May 11 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 61,000 viewers who watched the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast scored a very low[...]

New Forbidden Door Promo Featuring Bryan Danielson, Tony Khan Talks Upcoming AEW PPV's, More

- NJPW has released a new AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door promo featuring AEW star Bryan Danielson which can be watched below. The event will be held on Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill[...] May 11 - - NJPW has released a new AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door promo featuring AEW star Bryan Danielson which can be watched below. The event will be held on Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill[...]

Ric Flair Back Training With Jay Lethal, Watch This Week’s WWE The Bump, MSG Pre-Sale Code

- Ric Flair took part in another training session with Jay Lethal, He posted, “A Great Champion Deals With Setback, With A Comeback! WOOOOO!” Lethal and Flair had a memorable feud in TNA W[...] May 11 - - Ric Flair took part in another training session with Jay Lethal, He posted, “A Great Champion Deals With Setback, With A Comeback! WOOOOO!” Lethal and Flair had a memorable feud in TNA W[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants The European Title, Natalya Tweets Love For Fit Finley, Dax Harwood Wears His Bret Hart Socks

- Drew McIntyre has been quoted as saying the following about the retired WWE European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it wh[...] May 11 - - Drew McIntyre has been quoted as saying the following about the retired WWE European title: "I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it wh[...]

Date For WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Special Revealed

WWE reportedly has set a date for their next special event, with PWInsider revealing that NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. It remains unclear if the event will be hel[...] May 11 - WWE reportedly has set a date for their next special event, with PWInsider revealing that NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. It remains unclear if the event will be hel[...]

Juice Robinson Doesn't Give A "Rat’s Ass" About AEW

NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently was interviewed by the NJPW press about a wide range of topics, including why he decided to fool people into thinking he was retiring, and an explanation as to w[...] May 11 - NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently was interviewed by the NJPW press about a wide range of topics, including why he decided to fool people into thinking he was retiring, and an explanation as to w[...]

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Is "Out Indefinitely" On Today's The Bump

WWE announced on today's episode of WWE The Bump that Charlotte Flair will be "out of action indefinitely" following her defeat to Ronda Rousey at Sunday night’s WrestleMania Backlash premium li[...] May 11 - WWE announced on today's episode of WWE The Bump that Charlotte Flair will be "out of action indefinitely" following her defeat to Ronda Rousey at Sunday night’s WrestleMania Backlash premium li[...]

Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Be Returning To Arthur Ashe Stadium Later This Year

AEW will be returning to New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year. The company held its first stadium show there last September with a Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite, with[...] May 11 - AEW will be returning to New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year. The company held its first stadium show there last September with a Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite, with[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Owen Hart Tournament Matches, Contract Signing, CM Punk In Action

AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The first matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments will headline the show. A[...] May 11 - AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The first matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments will headline the show. A[...]

📸 PHOTO: New Ring Of Honor Logo Revealed

ROH Acquisition Co in Jacksonville has applied to trademark a new ROH logo. The description for use of the logo reads: “Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performance[...] May 11 - ROH Acquisition Co in Jacksonville has applied to trademark a new ROH logo. The description for use of the logo reads: “Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performance[...]