Issues between MJF and Tony Khan Have Been Settled

Issues between Tony Khan and MJF have reportedly been resolved after MJF took part in an interview that had no approval by AEW management.

MJF recently appeared on the Ariel Helani show which should have been approved by AEW’s PR department but was not, and this led to a frustrating situation between MJF and Khan. Dave Meltzer reported that the story has truth but there was no fight and the issues have been settled by both men.

MJF stated during the interview that his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024, and he was looking at starting a bidding war when the time comes. He also mentioned he enjoys the WWE NXT product but apparently, nothing he said in the interview was a source of concern just the fact he did not seek approval.