Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Contract Allowing Him To Work Less Dates

Roman Reigns' transition into the world of Hollywood looks set to get a whole look easier, as the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has signed a new deal with WWE allowing him to work a reduced schedule and have more time to focus on activities outside of WWE.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Reigns is not leaving WWE but he has signed a new deal that is similar to Brock Lesnar's contract which allows him to wrestle just a few times a year.

"This is not it for him but the situation is that he got a new deal and the new deal is for far less dates. I don’t know how many house shows he’s gonna be doing but it will be much less than the number that he’s doing now. It’s one of the perks of being there for a while and being valuable there is you can kind of call certain shots and he’s got the power to maintain the championship and work fewer dates [like] Brock Lesnar has and Hulk Hogan used to have. He’s gonna be in a new phase of his life. He’s got young kids and everything like that, in his mid to late 30s. He probably wants to preserve his body a little bit more."

