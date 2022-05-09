Major Change Made To WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Premium Live Event

During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, a commercial aired for the Money In The Bank event which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE has plans for the event to be one of the biggest ever and given it is a Stadium show they will need to raise their game to sell tickets. One interesting point to mention is that during the commercial, Cody Rhodes mentioned one lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania.

Normally, the winner of the MITB ladder match earns a shot at any title and the right to cash in that opportunity within a year. However this year it appears the rules have changed and the winner will go on to headline WrestleMania.

This means the winner of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches in January 2023 will no longer pick which champion they wish to face at WrestleMania.

