Update On Why Charlotte Flair Is Taking Time Off WWE Television

Flair is set to marry former WWE Superstar, now AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

"they claimed that her radius is broken. I’m pretty sure that this whole thing was a way to write Charlotte off TV for quite a while. So Ronda won the title and Charlotte’s gonna get married."

Following the match, it was announced that Flair had suffered a fractured radius, which isn't a real-life injury but one to write her off WWE television for a while. Bryan Alvarez revealed on The Bryan and Vinny Show that Flair is getting married this summer and she needs time off to prepare for that.

During Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title in an I Quit match.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2022

