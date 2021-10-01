Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE Draft Edition Of SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar has been spotted in Baltimore, the location for tonight’s WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Lesnar has not been spotted backstage, but he could be staying nearby as not to give away his presence for tonight's SmackDown. Lesnar is currently scheduled to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia later this month, so it would not be a surprise to see him show up for more build toward the big match

Lesnar hasn’t been seen backstage but it is not uncommon for them to hide him somewhere to prevent leaks from getting out. Lesnar is scheduled to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel later this month.

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.

More WWE SmackDown / 2021 Draft News:

- Big WrestleMania 37 Rematch Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

- Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

- Rumored NXT Names Moving In WWE Draft 2021