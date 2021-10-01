Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has announced a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view on Thursday, Oct. 21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The match will see Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks go to battle for the gold.

So far, only two women's matches have taken place in Saudi Arabia, with the first one occurring at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 between Natalya and Lacey Evans.

