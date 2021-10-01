Rumored NXT Names Moving In WWE Draft 2021

Tonight on SmackDown, night one of the WWE Draft will kick off with speculation leading into the big event that NXT will have involvement.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is is being reported that Dakota Kai, Xia Li, and Aliyah are all rumored to be heading to either RAW or SmackDown. These names have not been used on NXT 2.0 recently.

Another name tipped to move to the main roster is Austin Theory who has teases such recently on social media.

Don't miss night one of the WWE Draft tonight on FOX.