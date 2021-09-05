WWE UK Holdings Dissolved Sparking Fears For NXT UK

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

A WWE UK holdings company has been dissolved which has naturally sparked concern among fans on social media concerning the future of the NXT UK brand.

A "Final Gazette Notice" was posted for WWE UK Holdings LTD, which will dissolve on September 7, 2021. The holdings company has been dissolved automatically due to a non-filing of accounts. The company hasn’t explicitly filed for the dissolution themselves.

This also doesn't mean the NXT UK brand has been shut down, it's just a holdings company* for the company.

WWE still has a functioning main office in London.

* What is a holdings company?

"A holding company is a company created to buy and own the shares of other companies. These other companies are known as the subsidiaries of the holding company. The holding company usually doesn't produce goods or services, or take part in daily operations of the business."

The company recently ditched plans to launch NXT Japan and let go of around 100 employees just this week, click here for more.

