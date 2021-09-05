WWE NXT UK Is NOT Shutting Down

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

A number of inaccurate reports regarding WWE NXT UK shutting are circulating on social media, stemming from confusion regarding WWE shutting down a UK holdings company.

Jim Smallman, NXT UK Creative Director was asked about the brand shutting down, and had the following to say on his Instagram.

A follow asked, "So.... Any regrets on your dealings with the WWE in regards to them shutting down NXTUK and downplaying all of the hard work you and the talent put in to making Progress and the UK indie wrestling scene thrive?!"

Smallman replied:

"I mean as I’m the creative director of NXT UK I can categorically tell you it’s not shutting down. WWE UK Holdings (which I presume you’re referring to) is nothing to do with NXT UK."