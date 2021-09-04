There is no word on why he has left the company.

In related news, PWInsider is also reporting the company released Evan T. Mack. He was one of the hosts of WWE’s The Bump.

A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office in Japan means around 100 employees were released from the company.

We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan.

» More News From This Feed

AEW To Air A Special Edition Of AEW Dark Tonight On YouTube

AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...] Sep 04 - AEW has announced a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches will take place: - Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx- Frankie Kazarian vs.[...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...] Sep 04 - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed with WWE. The news was revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer today. Just a few weeks ago Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle[...]

WWE Released 100 Employees This Week, Including Digital Host

We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...] Sep 04 - We reported a couple of days ago that WWE is done with its venture into Japan, and will now not be launching NXT Japan. A report from Yahoo News Japan reveals the shutting down of their office [...]

Police Reveal Details Of Daffney’s Tragic Death

In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...] Sep 04 - In an update regarding the tragic death of former WCW/TNA star Daffney, a police report attained by TMZ reveals she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Followers watching her distressing liv[...]

Tony Khan On Why Women's Casino Battle Royale Was Moved To Main Card

Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm trying to help other companies in addition to my o[...] Sep 04 - Tony Khan recently held a media call to promote AEW All Out, where he revealed that he paid AEW talent who appeared on NWA's Empowerrr event. "I'm trying to help other companies in addition to my o[...]

What Would Wrestling Be Like if Every Wrestler Retired at the Age of 40? (A Lot of Great Matches & Moments Never Would Have Happened)

For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days [...] Sep 04 - For many years now, I have seen wrestling fans, wrestling journalists, and even those within the wrestling industry, question the logic of promotions utilizing older wrestlers. Going back to the days [...]

Young Bucks Poke Fun At Critics In Newest Twitter Bio

The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their heel personas, and their latest update is no diffe[...] Sep 04 - The Young Bucks have had a blast updating their Twitter bio with little blips and sentences with inside references and winks to fans to enhance their heel personas, and their latest update is no diffe[...]

Update On Cesaro's Kayfabe Condition Following Seth Rollins' Assault

During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was issued. According to WWE, Cesaro was evaluated by W[...] Sep 04 - During the latest edition of WWE Talking Smack, a kayfabe update as to Cesaro's physical condition following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins was issued. According to WWE, Cesaro was evaluated by W[...]

Sasha Banks Was Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last ni[...] Sep 04 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Sasha Banks, who missed her scheduled SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, was actually backstage at last ni[...]

Finn Balor Calls Roman Reigns A "Once In A Lifetime Talent"

Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of the Table. “The world was talking s**t abo[...] Sep 04 - Finn Balor recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss his rival Roman Reigns, and Balor actually paid a fair bit of respect to The Head of the Table. “The world was talking s**t abo[...]

Toru Yano Wins Back KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy

Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...] Sep 04 - Toru Yano has finally got his KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy back as of NJPW's Wrestle Grand Slam today. The NJPW star defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ I Quit match, which was won after Yano threatened [...]

SHO Joins The Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward foll[...] Sep 04 - Following his split from YOH and Roppongi 3K, SHO has debuted a new, darker look... and has joined The Bullet Club. The NJPW star forced YOH to tap out at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, and his reward foll[...]

GCW-BLP 3 Cups Stuffed [9/3] Results

Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. The event was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are your[...] Sep 04 - Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro have come together to hold the 3 Cups Stuffed event yesterday from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman, IL. The event was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are your[...]

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam [9/4] Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STARDOM Showcase: Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani d[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held one of their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam events today, which aired on NJPW World. The full results are as follows... STARDOM Showcase: Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani d[...]

Stop Hating On Eva Marie She Loves You

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...] Sep 04 - WWE Superstar Eva Marie was a guest recently on ‘Out Of Character with Ryan Satin’ during which she talking about the reaction she gets from the WWE Universe. “First of all, I have [...]

Tony Khan On Why AEW Won't Be Like WCW

During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...] Sep 04 - During a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan addressed creative control in the company and noted that not one person has creative control and that includes CM Punk. "Not one person, including Mr[...]

News From Last Night's WWE SmackDown - Vince McMahon Absent, Several Dark Matches

- Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone. - Prior to la[...] Sep 04 - - Vince McMahon was reportedly not backstage at SmackDown this week. Despite not being there in person he still had creative direction of the show and what was going on via phone. - Prior to la[...]

AEW All Out Countdown Preview - CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...] Sep 04 - The AEW Countdown video has been released ahead of Sunday's All Out 2021 pay-per-view, and it’s previewing CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and more. You can check out the countdown below. [...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event will be the 31st consecutive year New Japan has prese[...] Sep 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their biggest event of the year Wrestle Kingdom in January will be a 3-night event next year. The event will be the 31st consecutive year New Japan has prese[...]

CM Punk Talks Differences Between AEW and WWE Locker Room Environments

CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that were running through him when he made his pro wrestli[...] Sep 04 - CM Punk was a guest on the Moose & Maggie show on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9FM/660AM in New York recently, where he spoke about the emotions that were running through him when he made his pro wrestli[...]

AEW Rampage Results (3rd September 2021)

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (1st September), and the aforemention PPV,[...] Sep 03 - Tonight, All Elite Wrestling held the go home show for their All Out PPV on Sunday as AEW Rampage hit the air. Alongside the episode of Dynamite on Wednesday (1st September), and the aforemention PPV,[...]

WATCH: CM Punk's Reaction To Being Offered A Beer By A Fan On AEW Rampage

CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another crowd dive an excited fan seemed to have forgotte[...] Sep 03 - CM Punk has long been known to follow a straight edge lifestyle abstaining from alcohol and drugs, but tonight on AEW Dynamite after another crowd dive an excited fan seemed to have forgotte[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results For 9/7

Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com here are the results. - FTW Champion Rick[...] Sep 03 - Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight before AEW Rampage at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Courtesy of Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com here are the results. - FTW Champion Rick[...]

Finn Balor FINALLY Bringing Back "The Demon" Gimmick

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there was a tease for the return of Balor’s "Demon[...] Sep 03 - Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Title against Finn Balor on tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, there was a tease for the return of Balor’s "Demon[...]