CM Punk Reveals Meaning Behind 'AC' & 'CF' Written On His Sneakers

During an interview with New York Post, CM Punk revealed the meaning behind two of the initials on his sneakers that he wore to the ring in AEW.

Here is what he said:

"I stole this from LeBron James; a lot of basketball players will write messages on their shoes and stuff. I wrote AC on my shoes and CF on the other foot. AC is Always Chicago and CF is Chicago Forever."

Punk did not address the "BW" initials, with many believing this is teasing Bray Wyatt, who is rumored to be joining AEW.

