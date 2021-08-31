Vince McMahon Was Not Happy With WWE Creative At Monday's RAW

Monday's WWE RAW was subject to major rewrites after Vince McMahon was reported to be "extremely unhappy" with the creative plans for the flagship broadcast.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, John Morrison vs. The Miz, and Eva Marie vs. Doudrop all were nixed from the show and PWInsider reports the day was described as one of the "longest" for the WWE creative team in recent memory.

McMahon ordered the script for the show be "ripped up" several times and he was "the loudest and angriest" he has ever been seen at a television taping.

"We are told that McMahon then began requesting new ideas, some of which we are told were good and others no so good, but rejected everything pitched to him before decreeing the new plans for last night’s episode."

Triple H tells a story about Vince McMahon getting mad for losing a game of pool.