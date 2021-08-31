The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening At WWE WrestleMania 38!?

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX in 2022.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock and why he may not be back in the ring for a while yet:

“[Lesnar] being brought back was a reaction to Punk,” Meltzer said, “That’s what it was because it was a last minute call. I’m presuming today that [Lesnar vs. Reigns is for] next year’s WrestleMania. That’s what I’m presuming today because Dwayne Johnson is probably not – you know, that’s up to Dwayne Johnson, I mean next year’s WrestleMania. When he wants to wrestle and when his schedule is cleared, that’s when he’s gonna wrestle.”

Meltzer did note however WWE could run Lesnar vs. Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as that makes them more money, and WrestlingNews.co recently reported that Vince McMahon prefers the idea of The Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in 2023, as it would create bigger buzz given The Rock's links to Hollywood.

Right now nothing is confirmed or a lock, and a lot will also depend on The Rock's filming schedule, and some even speculate that his next match will also be his last in the ring.