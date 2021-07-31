Did Vince McMahon Hint At Bray Wyatt's Release Days Ago?

Bray Wyatt's release from WWE after 12 years might be one of the most shocking releases in recent memory, but fans are now speculating that Vince McMahon was hinting at his release days ago.

During a recent earnings call with investors, McMahon was asked his views on AEW as competition to his company and he basically shrugged it off suggesting they are nowhere near the threat WCW was in the 90s, "I’m not sure where their investments are. When it comes to their talent, perhaps we could give them some more" said McMahon.

The comment has now raised some eyebrows given Wyatt's release today, with many believing that McMahon is hinting that more WWE releases are coming and Wyatt among others could be heading AEW.

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.

See also...

- WWE Released Bray Wyatt Due To 'Budget Cuts'

- Mickie James Rips WWE A New One For Bray Wyatt Release

- It Appears There Is More To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

Mr. McMahon comes face-to-face with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt: SmackDown, August 21, 2020.