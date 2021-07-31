It Appears There Is More To Bray Wyatt's WWE Release

We reported earlier that Bray Wyatt was informed by John Laurinaitis that he was released due to company-wide budget cuts.

While this appears to be the official WWE reason for his release, there appears more to the story.

Fightful Select is reporting that Wyatt's name was brought up during a recent meeting concerning cuts to the WWE roster, however, they decided to keep him. Additionally, the site notes that Wyatt had become protective of his character and wasn't receptive to some ideas thrown his way.

"The creative team had been relayed that Wyatt was getting protective of his character after what were seen as poor creative decisions and ideas thrown his way, though many members of the team didn’t speak to Wyatt directly."

Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Podcast:

"When things were passed his way that he wasn’t necessarily keen on, I don’t want to say ‘vocal,’ but he wasn’t receptive to it from the people that I spoke to as well."

