Mickie James Rips WWE A New One For Bray Wyatt Release

Mickie James took to Twitter today to absolutely BLAST WWE for releasing Bray Wyatt.

In a tweet on Twitter, she claimed WWE took his gimmick and gave it to Alexa Bliss so they could make money off it.

Here is what she tweeted:

“Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go”

She followed up to say her tweet wasn't an attack on Bliss, "This isn’t against Alexa. I love her. She’s an incredible performer who is killing it in a role she was given. She always does. We as artists take every role we’re given & turn it into gold. He, she, they both did that. Like it/not. Facts are facts. So sorry if that offends you."