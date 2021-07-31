Alexa Bliss In 'Shock' Over Bray Wyatt's WWE Release, Braun Strowman Comments
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2021
As
reported earlier, Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE today.
Alexa Bliss, who worked alongside Wyatt on television has commented on his release on Twitter.
"I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock"
Braun Strowman, who was part of the Wyatt family during his debut months also commented:
"Brother I’m waiting!!!!!!"
