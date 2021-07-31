Bray Wyatt Released By WWE

WWE has released Bray Wyatt from his contract.

The news which will come as a shock to many has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He tweeted who tweeted, "Bray Wyatt has been released by WWE, per a now deleted tweet from the company. Fightful had heard only minutes before that he was being cut"

Wyatt has been off WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania 37 for an undisclosed reason.

A statement issued by WWE reads: “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

Wyatt had been under contract to WWE since 2009.

