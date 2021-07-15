Goldberg Is Returning To WWE Television Next Week

WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product.

As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view and John Cena is expected back soon in time for SummerSlam.

In a new report from Fightful, it has been revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg will be making his return to WWE television on this coming Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network.

The plan is for Goldberg to set up an angle that will lead to Goldberg vs. Lashley at SummerSlam, which will no doubt be for the Universal Championship. This being the case likely indicates that Kofi Kingston will not win the title at Sunday's Money In the Bank.

Lashley had been pushing publically and internally for a match against Brock Lesnar, but there have been reports recently Lesnar will not be a part of SummerSlam but will be returning soon.

Goldberg last wrestled at the Royal Rumble in January.

