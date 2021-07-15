WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Goldberg Is Returning To WWE Television Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2021

WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product.

As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view and John Cena is expected back soon in time for SummerSlam.

In a new report from Fightful, it has been revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg will be making his return to WWE television on this coming Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network.

The plan is for Goldberg to set up an angle that will lead to Goldberg vs. Lashley at SummerSlam, which will no doubt be for the Universal Championship. This being the case likely indicates that Kofi Kingston will not win the title at Sunday's Money In the Bank.

Lashley had been pushing publically and internally for a match against Brock Lesnar, but there have been reports recently Lesnar will not be a part of SummerSlam but will be returning soon.

Goldberg last wrestled at the Royal Rumble in January.

Jul 15
WWE Reveals Final Women's Money In The Bank Competitor
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match for Sunday’s [...]
Jul 15
WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previo[...]
Jul 15
Edge Releases Heartfelt Message About Teaming With Rey Mysterio Again
Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face[...]
Jul 15
WWE Employees Received Some Welcome News Today
WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the bi[...]
Jul 15
AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For Fyter Fest Night One Special
The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million v[...]
Jul 15
Shawn Michaels Has Changed How NXT Books Bigger Wrestlers
Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT bo[...]
Jul 15
Big Name Will Be At Sunday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV
Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, according to PW[...]
Jul 15
Stephanie McMahon Issues Open Letter To WWE Fans
Stephanie McMahon issued the following: Good morning, For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matt[...]
Jul 15
WALTER Declared Unable To Compete
WWE has revealed that NXT UK Champion WALTER has been declared unable to compete. This means he will not be defending his title against Ilja Draguno w[...]
Jul 15
AEW Elite General Manager Game Is Now Available To Play
AEW issued the following release: All Elite Wrestling’s Highly Anticipated “AEW Elite General Manager” Launches on iOS and Android&[...]
Jul 15
New Details Revealed On Changes Made To The AEW TNT Championship
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Miro delivered a promo with an updated version of the TNT Title which now has a white strap with green detailing. On Twi[...]
Jul 15
Kalisto On Why Mask vs. Mask Match With Rey Mysterio Never Happened
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto spoke about the idea he had for facing Rey Mysterio in a Mask vs. Mask match. “My biggest r[...]
Jul 15
Vince and Stephanie McMahon Thank Fans For Impending Return
Stephanie McMahon has sent out an e-mail expressing gratitude to the soon-to-be-returning WWE audience as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are finally l[...]
Jul 15
Chris Jericho Files Trademark For New AEW Nickname
It is being reported that Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark on his new nickname, “God of War,” with the United States Patent and Tra[...]
Jul 15
Kalisto Reveals New Ring Name
While being interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto revealed what his new ring name will be following his release from WWE. “Samuray Del Sol,[...]
Jul 14
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two
AEW has announced a number of new matches for next week’s Fyter Fest- night 2 special of Dynamite. Check out the card below: - Jon Moxley vers[...]
Jul 14
Christian Cage Makes History On Tonight's AEW Dynamite
The history between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy is well documented, 23 years of it to be precise and during tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Nig[...]
Jul 14
AEW TNT Championship Has A New Look
During tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, AEW TNT Champion Miro cut a promo looking back at his journey in AEW thus far. Toward[...]
Jul 14
TNT Releases Official Trailer For AEW Rampage Show
AEW Rampage debuts on TNT next month and a new full trailer promoting the new show has been released on YouTube. The new one-hour show premieres on A[...]
Jul 14
AEW Fyter Fest: Ricky Starks Crowned New FTW Champion
Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to become the FTW Champion this week on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1. Starks picked up the victory with a swer[...]
Jul 14
Alberto Del Rio Threatens To Expose Paige's Past Incidents
During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio had a message for his former girlfriend Paige: "I had another situat[...]
Jul 14
WWE Superstar Sheamus Is Engaged To Marry
Sheamus recently returned to WWE television after suffering a broken nose in May, and now he some more good news as he has become engaged. Sheamus&rs[...]
Jul 14
WWE NXT Viewership Increases To Best Number In Weeks
This week’s episode of WWE NXT following last week’s Great American Bash saw its best number in a little over a month. Tuesday night&rsqu[...]
Jul 14
GoFundMe Page Launched For Paul Orndorff Following His Passing
Paul Orndorff passed away earlier this week aged 71. The family of the WWE Hall of Famer has set up a GoFundMe page with donations at around $12,300 [...]
Jul 14
WWE Now Selling Replica WCW United States Championship Belt
WWE has released a new replica championship to their official shop. The company announced today that fans can now buy WCW United States Championship [...]
