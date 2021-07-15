Big Name Will Be At Sunday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV

Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

Currently, it remains unclear if she’ll be making her on-screen return during this PPV, but she is scheduled to be in attendance for the show, and given she has been spotted recently at the WWE Performance Center this is a good sign.

This Sunday’s PPV will be the company's first one in front of live fans since WrestleMania 37 and there’s one spot open in the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, which has begun speculation that it could be Becky’s spot, although it could end up going to Sonya Deville who is also rumored.