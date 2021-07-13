Big Update On Major Name Returning To WWE Television

John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens.

As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wrestle at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

His return was in some doubt last week when news came out that he signed on for a new movie which begins production in Europe in August, but a number of sources are certain that his filming will not interfere with his return to the ring and SummerSlam is a lock.

In a new update, Fightful Select reports that the working plan is for Cena to return on the July 23 SmackDown episode on FOX which will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the post-Money In the Bank episode.

Plans of course could always change, but this is the working date internally for his TV return.