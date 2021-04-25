Nick 'Eugene' Dinsmore Makes A Concerning Claim About Mark Carrano

Hey Pinky, where does he store his sexual assault allegations?

He also followed up, "I think it might just be the tip of the iceberg of creepiness"

On learning that former WWE head of talent relations Mark Carrano is alleged to have stolen WWE belts , former WWE Superstar and trainer Nick 'Eugene' Dinsmore tweeted, "Where does he store his sexual assault allegations?"

» More News From This Feed

Kenny Omega Is The New IMPACT Wrestling Champion

The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich [...] Apr 25 - The main event on tonight's IMPACT Rebellion had been much anticipated. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich [...]

Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James All Teased For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently rel[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT announced Slammiversary will return in July. In the video package which aired tonight during IMPACT Rebellion, the promotion show recently rel[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Next Three PPV Events

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion PPV, the promotion announced a number of upcoming PPV events. The first Under Siege takes place on Saturday, May 15[...]

Former Champion Returns At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille i[...] Apr 25 - During tonight's IMPACT Rebellion, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts Title. Then Susan and Kimber Lee jumped Tenille i[...]

New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

In the second title change of the night, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace have been crowned new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Fire ‘N[...] Apr 25 - In the second title change of the night, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace have been crowned new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Fire ‘N[...]

New X-Division Champion Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion PPV

A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Austin defended the title [...] Apr 25 - A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion was crowned at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view on in Nashville, Tennessee. Ace Austin defended the title [...]

Big Cass Makes His IMPACT Wrestling Debut At Rebellion PPV

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass made his expected IMPACT Wrestling debut at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view. His new ring name has been revealed as W.[...] Apr 25 - Former WWE Superstar Big Cass made his expected IMPACT Wrestling debut at tonight's Rebellion pay-per-view. His new ring name has been revealed as W.[...]

Nation Of Domination Reunion Booked For First Time In 22 Years

The following was issued: Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be[...] Apr 25 - The following was issued: Nation of Domination will reunite for the first time in 22 years in QPW QPW confirms that The Nation of Domination will be[...]

Kurt Angle Discusses Who He Thanks Could Be The Next Brock Lesnar

On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE. You may remem[...] Apr 25 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle said that Gable Steveson could be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE. You may remem[...]

Caz XL Set To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling 'Anytime Now'

A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested th[...] Apr 25 - A report from Inside the Ropes reveals that Caz XL (Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT "anytime now" and speculation has already suggested th[...]

Former Lucha Underground Champion Teasing AEW Debut?

Former Lucha Underground champion Martin Casaus is seemingly teasing an All Elit Wrestling debut. He took to Twitter to show off his physique and not[...] Apr 25 - Former Lucha Underground champion Martin Casaus is seemingly teasing an All Elit Wrestling debut. He took to Twitter to show off his physique and not[...]

Nick 'Eugene' Dinsmore Makes A Concerning Claim About Mark Carrano

On learning that former WWE head of talent relations Mark Carrano is alleged to have stolen WWE belts, former WWE Superstar and trainer Nick 'Eugene' [...] Apr 25 - On learning that former WWE head of talent relations Mark Carrano is alleged to have stolen WWE belts, former WWE Superstar and trainer Nick 'Eugene' [...]

Mark Carrano Accused Of Stealing WWE Championship Belts

The recent firing of Mark Carrano from WWE has promoted a number of serious allegations against the former Head of Talent Relations. One such allegat[...] Apr 25 - The recent firing of Mark Carrano from WWE has promoted a number of serious allegations against the former Head of Talent Relations. One such allegat[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For Current NXT Storyline

WWE recently filed trademark requests for the term "In-Dex" on April 24, 2021 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Below is the descrip[...] Apr 25 - WWE recently filed trademark requests for the term "In-Dex" on April 24, 2021 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Below is the descrip[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Reveals Why He Stopped Trusting Scott Steiner

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine has revealed that following a botched suplex he never trusted Scott Steiner again. During their feud in the early 90[...] Apr 25 - WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine has revealed that following a botched suplex he never trusted Scott Steiner again. During their feud in the early 90[...]

Former WWE Referee Criticizes AEW Referees

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas criticized the way AEW is handling their officials during the most recent edition of his Reffin’ Rant series o[...] Apr 25 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas criticized the way AEW is handling their officials during the most recent edition of his Reffin’ Rant series o[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV

IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card: Title vs. Title Mat[...] Apr 25 - IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card: Title vs. Title Mat[...]

Four Matches Announced For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation returns this Monday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the show. - Rey Fenix with Pen[...] Apr 24 - AEW Dark: Elevation returns this Monday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the show. - Rey Fenix with Pen[...]

Christian Cage Comments On When He Plans To Retire From The Ring

Christian Cage was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. During the interview, he talked about when he plans to hang up his boots and retire from t[...] Apr 24 - Christian Cage was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. During the interview, he talked about when he plans to hang up his boots and retire from t[...]

MMA Fighter Sanjana George Has Signed With WWE

Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George will be joining WWE. She issued the announcement yesterday on her Instagram account revealing the news. "Big Thank[...] Apr 24 - Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George will be joining WWE. She issued the announcement yesterday on her Instagram account revealing the news. "Big Thank[...]

Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Reveals He Almost Ended Undertaker vs. Goldberg Match Early

During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of METRO, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed the match he officiated between The Undertaker and Goldb[...] Apr 24 - During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of METRO, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed the match he officiated between The Undertaker and Goldb[...]

Charlie Haas Discusses His Relationship With Kurt Angle

On the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast, Charlie Haas discussed his relationship with Kurt Angle. He was a big part of a tag team with Angle which was calle[...] Apr 24 - On the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast, Charlie Haas discussed his relationship with Kurt Angle. He was a big part of a tag team with Angle which was calle[...]

New WWE Content Arrives On Peacock In May

WWE Network News reports new content that’s headed to Peacock (and the WWE Network for those outside of the USA.) in May. While there maybe mor[...] Apr 24 - WWE Network News reports new content that’s headed to Peacock (and the WWE Network for those outside of the USA.) in May. While there maybe mor[...]

The Miz Says He Was Shunned In The Locker Room During His Early Years In WWE

The Miz had discussed that he was shunned by the WWE locker room. He gained his fame by being a reality TV star and was a runner up for WWE's Tough En[...] Apr 24 - The Miz had discussed that he was shunned by the WWE locker room. He gained his fame by being a reality TV star and was a runner up for WWE's Tough En[...]