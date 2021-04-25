Mark Carrano Accused Of Stealing WWE Championship Belts

The recent firing of Mark Carrano from WWE has promoted a number of serious allegations against the former Head of Talent Relations.

One such allegation is that Carrano stole actual WWE title belts and stored them underneath a bed in his West Haven home, according to Deborah Simmons on Twitter.

"Hey @WWE Mark Carrano stores belts that he stole from WWE under the bed in the guest bedroom at his West Haven home. @TripleH @StephMcMahon"

Simmons is reportedly an ex of Carrano and also claimed he tried to kill her cat and is likely to happy that he has been fired from the company as it's something he wanted.

"I hope you all realize that Mark Carrano is likely sitting at home with a grin on his face and feeling no remorse. He has been wanting to get fired for a few years because his house in CT was paid off and with 20+ years with WWE he was anticipating a huge severance package."

Carrano was fired after WWE veteran Mickie James exposed the fact she and other released talent have received their belongings in trash bags once they depart the company.