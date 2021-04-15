WWE Has Released Multiple Superstars Including Samoa Joe, Mickie James & Billie Kay

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2021

WWE has announced the releases of multiple Superstars.

Check out the WWE.com announcement below:

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021.

We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors."

We'll keep you update if we hear any more names.

Keep checking back on this page.