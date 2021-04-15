Backstage News On Bo Dallas Prior To WWE Release

Bo Dallas who has been with WWE since 2008 was released from his contract today.

It was recently reported that Dallas was preparing for life after wrestling with an interest in moving into real estate and setting up a farm he lives on with Liv Morgan.

Fightful Select reports that Dallas was backstage for WrestleMania 37 and participated in a test match for a while WWE tested out their setup for the event.

He has also been backstage at SmackDown but never used.

His last match was at the WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019.