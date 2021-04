Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful

As we reported several WWE superstars were let go from the company today. Mickie James issued a statement about her release from WWE, and she thanked Vince McMahon.

Mojo Rawley Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE

WWE has reportedly released Mojo Rawley. PWInsider reports that the company released Rawley today, although his name was not confirmed in the multipl[...] Apr 15 - WWE has reportedly released Mojo Rawley. PWInsider reports that the company released Rawley today, although his name was not confirmed in the multipl[...]

WWE Officially Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE issued the following earlier today, declaring their quarterly dividend: WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDSTAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2021 &ndas[...] Apr 15 - WWE issued the following earlier today, declaring their quarterly dividend: WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDSTAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2021 &ndas[...]

Chelsea Green Posts Statement About WWE Release

Chelsea Green posted a statement about being let go/released by WWE. Below is what her statement says.... “I’ve made once in a lifetime[...] Apr 15 - Chelsea Green posted a statement about being let go/released by WWE. Below is what her statement says.... “I’ve made once in a lifetime[...]

Mickie James Issues Statement After WWE Release

As we reported several WWE superstars were let go from the company today. Mickie James issued a statement about her release from WWE, and she thanked [...] Apr 15 - As we reported several WWE superstars were let go from the company today. Mickie James issued a statement about her release from WWE, and she thanked [...]

Backstage News On Bo Dallas Prior To WWE Release

Bo Dallas who has been with WWE since 2008 was released from his contract today. It was recently reported that Dallas was preparing for life af[...] Apr 15 - Bo Dallas who has been with WWE since 2008 was released from his contract today. It was recently reported that Dallas was preparing for life af[...]

Spoiler On Aleister Black's WWE Return To Television

Aleister Black will be making his WWE return soon. PWInsider is reporting that the company has been filming vignette promos for Black’s imminen[...] Apr 15 - Aleister Black will be making his WWE return soon. PWInsider is reporting that the company has been filming vignette promos for Black’s imminen[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1.2 Million Viewers After WWE NXT Departs Tuesdays

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew strong 1.219 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up a whopping 77% from last w[...] Apr 15 - Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew strong 1.219 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up a whopping 77% from last w[...]

Ronda Rousey Lists Two Dream Opponents For When She Returns To WWE

Former RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey has her sights set on two of WWE's top female Superstars. Rousey, who joined WWE in January 20[...] Apr 15 - Former RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey has her sights set on two of WWE's top female Superstars. Rousey, who joined WWE in January 20[...]

WWE Has Released Multiple Superstars Including Samoa Joe, Mickie James & Billie Kay

WWE has announced the releases of multiple Superstars. Check out the WWE.com announcement below: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe,[...] Apr 15 - WWE has announced the releases of multiple Superstars. Check out the WWE.com announcement below: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe,[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals Why He Was Forced To Change His Finisher

Durin an interview on the Straight Shooting podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, who now goes by the name Erick Redbeard on the independent scen[...] Apr 15 - Durin an interview on the Straight Shooting podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, who now goes by the name Erick Redbeard on the independent scen[...]

Chris Jericho Comments On Why He Decided To Appear On Broken Skull Sessions

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his recent appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. "I wouldn&rsq[...] Apr 15 - In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his recent appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. "I wouldn&rsq[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of Impact Wrestling On AXS TV?

Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: - Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference- Jaz[...] Apr 15 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: - Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference- Jaz[...]

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Have Signed With ROH

PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett have officially signed with Ring of Honor following their return last[...] Apr 15 - PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett have officially signed with Ring of Honor following their return last[...]

PHOTOS: The Miz Shows Off His New Look Body

The Miz has taken to social media to show off his new and transformed body, revealing he has he lost nearly fifteen pounds. He posted: "The picture o[...] Apr 15 - The Miz has taken to social media to show off his new and transformed body, revealing he has he lost nearly fifteen pounds. He posted: "The picture o[...]

Eva Marie Comments On Her WWE Status

Eva Marie is on the WWE roster and does train at the WWE Performance Center, but she has yet to be assigned to a brand and many of her fans are wonder[...] Apr 15 - Eva Marie is on the WWE roster and does train at the WWE Performance Center, but she has yet to be assigned to a brand and many of her fans are wonder[...]

Will WrestleMania Remain A Two-Night Event Going Forward?

Following the second-ever two-night WrestleMania this past weekend, fans will be forgiven for thinking this will be the format going forward for futur[...] Apr 15 - Following the second-ever two-night WrestleMania this past weekend, fans will be forgiven for thinking this will be the format going forward for futur[...]

WWE Touts NXT Ratings Success For This Week's Episode

WWE has issued a press release touting the success of Tuesday’s episode revealing it was up 16% from the same week last year. WWE press release[...] Apr 14 - WWE has issued a press release touting the success of Tuesday’s episode revealing it was up 16% from the same week last year. WWE press release[...]

Women’s Title Match and More Announced AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced several matches for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championsh[...] Apr 14 - AEW has announced several matches for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. - Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championsh[...]

Anthony Ogogo Wins His First-Ever Match On Dynamite

Former British Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo made quick work of his opponent in his first-ever match on AEW Dynamite tonight. Ogogo won his debut match[...] Apr 14 - Former British Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo made quick work of his opponent in his first-ever match on AEW Dynamite tonight. Ogogo won his debut match[...]

Mike Tyson Joins The Inner Circle On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, as advertised Mike Tyson was the special guest enforcer during the Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood match. At one [...] Apr 14 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, as advertised Mike Tyson was the special guest enforcer during the Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood match. At one [...]

WWE President Nick Khan Comments On Plans for Future Crowds At Events

Variety has published an article on WWE holding WrestleMania 37 with a live crowd in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium. Which had an announced a[...] Apr 14 - Variety has published an article on WWE holding WrestleMania 37 with a live crowd in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium. Which had an announced a[...]

WWE Releases Limited Edition Collecter's Box For Edge

WWE has released a new limited-edition collector's box, this time for Edge. Check out the announcement below. ONLY 750 OF THIS LIMITED EDITION BOX W[...] Apr 14 - WWE has released a new limited-edition collector's box, this time for Edge. Check out the announcement below. ONLY 750 OF THIS LIMITED EDITION BOX W[...]

Chris Jericho Says AEW Drove NXT 'Screaming And Yelling Away From Wednesdays'

During a recent interview with Forbes.com, Chris Jericho commented on NXT moving away from Wednesday nights and how AEW looks at the situation: "We&r[...] Apr 14 - During a recent interview with Forbes.com, Chris Jericho commented on NXT moving away from Wednesday nights and how AEW looks at the situation: "We&r[...]

Viewership For The First WWE NXT Episode On Move To Tuesday Nights

This week’s WWE NXT on USA Network, which was the first episode on Tuesday nights, drew 805,000, up on last week's 768,000 viewers, which was th[...] Apr 14 - This week’s WWE NXT on USA Network, which was the first episode on Tuesday nights, drew 805,000, up on last week's 768,000 viewers, which was th[...]