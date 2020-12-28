Brodie Lee Was Struggling With Lung Issues Leading Up To Death

As seen on the October 7, episode of AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match and was then written off television with an undisclosed injury.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio what happened during Lee's break from AEW.

He said that during his time away, Lee was working out on his Peloton exercise bike and got very tired, so much that he couldn’t finish his workout. Shortly after this, the condition affecting his lungs worsened, and he was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, at the end of October.

His wife informed AEW of the situation but asked it not to be made public.

Lee passed away this past Saturday night.

