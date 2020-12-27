WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kenny Omega Lost The AEW World Title To Brodie Lee Jr. Recently
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 27, 2020
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed after the latest Dynamite Holiday Bash episode and ordinarily would seem a very odd thing to do, but assuming AEW officials knew of Lee's illness prior to his death then it would seem a fitting memory for Brodie Jr.
Here is what was written about the segment at the time of the spoilers a few days ago, courtesy of SpaceForce1 on Reddit.
Kenny joins the Bucks in the ring and they offer a spot in The Elite to Brodie Lee Jr. (Brodie's 8 year old son). Dark Order comes out and starts a brawl that leads to Kenny and Brodie Jr. having a championship match. Brodie Jr. jumps on Kenny's back, taps him out with a rear naked choke, and is announced by Justin Roberts as the new AEW World Champion. Fun stuff that I'm guessing was a Christmas present for Brodie's kid. Could have been shot for some kind of fever dream segment for BTE or Dark Order's youtube stuff, but was probably just a fun thing for the kid.