Kenny Omega Lost The AEW World Title To Brodie Lee Jr. Recently

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently involved in a post-show segment with Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son, losing his title. The segment was filmed after the latest Dynamite Holiday Bash episode and ordinarily would seem a very odd thing to do, but assuming AEW officials knew of Lee's illness prior to his death then it would seem a fitting memory for Brodie Jr.

Here is what was written about the segment at the time of the spoilers a few days ago, courtesy of SpaceForce1 on Reddit.