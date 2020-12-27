WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
PHOTO: Brodie Lee Jr. Joins Jim Ross At Today's Jaguars Game
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 27, 2020
Jim Ross posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Brodie Lee's Son, Brodie Jr today at the Jaguars game eating a hot dog.
It would seem AEW arranged for Brodie Jr. to attend.
