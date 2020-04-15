WWE Paying NXT Talent For 30 Days And Then Allowing Them "To Do Whatever They Want"

The vast majority of NXT talent will be receiving a pay cut according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp who reports that NXT talent is being given 30 days of pay and after that period that are "free to do whatever they want."

Sapp added the news is "specific to NXT and nothing else"

This doesn't mean main roster isn't. This is an update specific to NXT and nothing else. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 15, 2020

These news comes after a WWE conference call today, where Vince McMahon spoke about cutting talent to combat the current issues caused by the COID-19 pandemic.

