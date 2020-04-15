Zack Ryder Among the Many WWE Superstars Released Today

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder is among the many Superstars who have been released from their WWE contracts today.

Ryder had been on the WWE roster since 2007, when he and Curt Hawkins debuted on ECW as The Major Brothers. As fans will recall, Ryder started to become a very popular internet figure back in 2011 with his Z! True Long Island Story YouTube show.

The highlight of Zack's career came at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016 when he captured the Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match that opened the show.