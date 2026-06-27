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Blake Monroe Makes Explosive SmackDown Statement With Attack on Giulia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2026
Blake Monroe Makes Explosive SmackDown Statement With Attack on Giulia

Blake Monroe has officially made her presence felt on the WWE main roster.

On Friday's SmackDown in the United Kingdom, Giulia scored a decisive victory over Kiana James, putting away her former ally with the Northern Lights Bomb to bring their rivalry to a close. As Giulia celebrated the win, Monroe emerged unexpectedly, attacking her from behind before standing tall in the ring as the broadcast went off the air.

The assault marked Monroe's first physical appearance on WWE's main roster after months of promotional build up.

WWE began airing teaser vignettes for the former NXT Women's North American Champion shortly after WrestleMania 42 in April. She made a brief cameo on the May 22 edition of SmackDown, brushing off Chelsea Green before walking away without saying much.

In the weeks that followed, Monroe continued appearing in video packages, calling out several members of the SmackDown women's division, including Rhea Ripley, while teasing that her arrival was only a matter of time.

Monroe signed with WWE in June last year after her run as AEW Women's Champion. She wasted little time making an impact in NXT, capturing the Women's North American Championship by defeating Zaria at Halloween Havoc after embracing a heel persona. Her final NXT match came on April 14, when she lost the title to Tatum Paxley in a casket match. Since then, Monroe has remained active behind the scenes, competing in several dark matches before SmackDown tapings.

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