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Andre Chance Unveils New Chapter With PRODUCE Wrestling Partnership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2026
Andre Chance Unveils New Chapter With PRODUCE Wrestling Partnership

Andre Chance has officially aligned himself with PRODUCE Wrestling, with the promotion announcing the partnership through a new video on X that also introduced his latest character, "Professor Chance."

The vignette revealed the launch of "Chance University," a concept centered on helping independent wrestlers build careers both inside and beyond the ring. In the video, Chance explained that the initiative aims to give talent the opportunity to pursue higher education while continuing to compete on the independent circuit.

"Greetings! Professor Chance here. All we ask here at Chance U is, why can’t you have your cake and eat it too? I’m happy to announce that Chance University is partnering with PRODUCE Wrestling to help professional wrestlers get their degree, all while maintaining the ambitious and educational experience of life on the road as an independent professional fighter. Wrestlers, this is your opportunity to take a chance on a better future because the mind is a very dangerous thing to waste."
The announcement marks the next chapter for Chance following his WWE departure in April, ending a five year run with the NXT brand under the Andre Chase persona. Since leaving the company, he has completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from the University of Florida.

Chance has also shared that WWE originally envisioned him joining the company as a wrestling coach. While that role offered less financial reward than wrestling, he ultimately chose to pursue an in ring career, a decision that led to the success of the Chase University character before his release.

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