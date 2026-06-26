Joe Doering Passes Away At 44 Following Long Battle With Brain Cancer



Joe Doering, one of professional wrestling's toughest competitors, has sadly passed away at the age of 44 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, which announced that Doering passed away peacefully on the morning of June 26, surrounded by his family.

The promotion shared the following statement:

“At 9:13 a.m. today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years’ worth of living into every one of them.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his family, and leaves behind countless friends and devoted fans around the world who will forever remember his strength, courage, and spirit.

Rest in peace, Joe. You will never be forgotten.”



Doering's battle with brain cancer inspired fans and fellow wrestlers alike. In August 2022, he stepped away from in ring competition after revealing his cancer had returned and that he required surgery. Three years later, in December 2025, it was confirmed he had been diagnosed with a third brain tumor, continuing a courageous fight that lasted nearly a decade.

After making his professional wrestling debut in 2004, Doering built an impressive career across the globe. He competed for TNA Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, NJPW, and numerous independent promotions, earning widespread respect for his hard hitting style and resilience both inside and outside the ring.

Everyone at WNS extends their deepest condolences to Joe Doering's wife Lindsay, his family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.