WNS Comments Are Back: New "Join The Discussion" Button Makes It Easier Than Ever To Share Your Opinion

WNS has officially relaunched its community comment system, making it easier than ever for readers to share their thoughts on the latest wrestling news.

One of the newest additions is the new "Join The Discussion" button, now displayed above every news report (look up!). With a single click, readers are instantly taken to the comment section, allowing them to jump straight into the conversation without having to scroll through the article.

The return of comments has been one of the most requested features from the WNS community. After months of development and testing, the new discussion platform is now live with a range of features designed to encourage conversation and make interacting with fellow wrestling fans more enjoyable.

Best of all, there is no registration required. Readers can post anonymously, choose a nickname, and begin commenting immediately.

The new system includes:

A "Join The Discussion" button above every article for instant access to the comments.

Personal profiles with unique WNS identity codes and customizable anonymous nicknames.

Reply chains that make it easy to follow ongoing conversations.

Upvote and downvote functionality, allowing the best comments to rise to the top while helping users earn community rankings.

Private inbox notifications whenever someone replies to or mentions you.

The ability to edit comments for up to three minutes after posting.

Direct links that let you share individual comments with others.

User moderation tools, including reporting and muting features.

The most active members of the community can also climb the WNS leaderboard, with the top five commenters earning the ability to display a profile photo alongside their comments on desktop.

WNS says the goal is simple: create the best place online for wrestling fans to discuss WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, ROH and everything happening across the wrestling world.

If you're reading a story on WNS, simply click the "Join The Discussion" button above the article and jump straight into the conversation. Share your opinion, debate with fellow fans, and become part of the growing WNS community.