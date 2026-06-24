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AEW Dynamite Set For Huge Forbidden Door Go Home Show Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2026
AEW Dynamite Set For Huge Forbidden Door Go Home Show Tonight

AEW heads to Rio Rancho, New Mexico tonight for a stacked edition of Dynamite, the final stop before this Sunday's Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view.

Broadcasting live from the Rio Rancho Events Center, the show will serve as the last opportunity for AEW and NJPW stars to build momentum before one of the year's biggest crossover events.

The featured match sees AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita put his title on the line against Ricochet in what promises to be a high-energy championship showdown.

The road to a new TBS Champion also continues. With Willow Nightingale sidelined due to injury, AEW is moving forward with the Survival of the Fittest tournament. Two qualifying matches are scheduled for tonight, with the winners advancing to the six-woman elimination bout set for the July 1 episode of Dynamite.

Elsewhere, several major Forbidden Door rivals will be in action. Will Ospreay takes on El Phantasmo, while Swerve Strickland faces Daniel Garcia ahead of Ospreay and Strickland colliding in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final this weekend.

Jon Moxley will also step into the ring alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta as The Death Riders battle Místico, Bandido, and Brody King. The match comes just days before Moxley defends the AEW Continental Championship against Bandido at Forbidden Door.

The Young Bucks are also set for tag team action against TMDK's Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls, while Jungle Jack Perry goes one-on-one with Zack Sabre Jr.

Adding to the anticipation, both Team MJF and Team Briscoe are scheduled to address the audience ahead of their upcoming steel cage clash.

Tonight's announced AEW Dynamite lineup includes:

• AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

• The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Místico, Bandido & Brody King

• Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

• Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

• Jungle Jack Perry vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

• The Young Bucks vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Mikey Nicholls)

• TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet

• TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir

• Team MJF and Team Briscoe speak

What match are you looking forward to most on tonight's AEW Dynamite? Share your predictions and join the conversation in the comments section below!

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