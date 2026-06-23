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Logan Paul Says Torn Triceps Is Less Disruptive Than Expected

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
Logan Paul Says Torn Triceps Is Less Disruptive Than Expected

Logan Paul may be facing the longest recovery of his career, but the WWE star says the injury has not had much impact on his everyday routine.

Speaking on the latest episode of Impaulsive, Paul opened up about the torn triceps injury that has sidelined him since May. While the recovery process is expected to take around six months, he explained that because the injury is to his left arm and he is right handed, most daily tasks remain manageable.

"I’ve been brutally injured, like, way more, more than this," Paul said. "This one will have the longest recovery, but all things considered, it’s the least inconvenient injury possible. Because I have both hands, I’m right-handed, I just can’t bend it. It’s like, texting is a little annoying."

The injury occurred during an edition of Saturday Night's Main Event when Paul teamed with Austin Theory to defeat The Street Profits. Following surgery, Paul admitted the setback hit him hard mentally, particularly because it stopped the momentum he had been building in WWE.

Despite being unable to compete, Paul has continued appearing on WWE programming while recovering.

At the time of the injury, Paul and Theory held the World Tag Team Championship as members of The Vision. WWE initially allowed other members of the faction to defend the titles in Paul's absence, but their reign officially ended on this week's Raw. Austin Theory and Bron Breakker represented the group in a title defense against The Street Profits and came up short.

Paul traveled to London for the event and attempted to help his stablemates retain the championships. However, interference from Joe Hendry and Seth Rollins prevented The Vision from escaping with the gold.

Looking ahead, tensions within the rivalry continue to escalate, with Seth Rollins set to clash with Bron Breakker inside a steel cage at Night of Champions this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

What do you think of Logan Paul's WWE run so far, and will The Vision be able to recover from losing the World Tag Team Titles? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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