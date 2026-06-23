WWE NXT Preview For June 23: Major Contract Signings And Title Action Scheduled

WWE NXT returns tonight with the final stop before The Great American Bash, as the brand heads into one of its biggest events of the summer.
The June 23 edition of NXT airs live on The CW at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with several key matches and contract signings scheduled for the show.
Announced for tonight's broadcast:
• EK Prosper vs. Keanu Carver
• Women's Speed Tournament Match: Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace
• Evolve Championship Match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels
• Naraku to sign the contract for an NXT Championship Match at The Great American Bash
• NXT Women's Championship Contract Signing featuring Lola Vice and Kendal Grey
With The Great American Bash just around the corner, tonight's episode is expected to play a major role in shaping the final card and escalating tensions ahead of the premium live event.
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