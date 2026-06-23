×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Preview For June 23: Major Contract Signings And Title Action Scheduled

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2026
WWE NXT Preview For June 23: Major Contract Signings And Title Action Scheduled

WWE NXT returns tonight with the final stop before The Great American Bash, as the brand heads into one of its biggest events of the summer.

The June 23 edition of NXT airs live on The CW at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with several key matches and contract signings scheduled for the show.

Announced for tonight's broadcast:

• EK Prosper vs. Keanu Carver

• Women's Speed Tournament Match: Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace

• Evolve Championship Match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels

• Naraku to sign the contract for an NXT Championship Match at The Great American Bash

• NXT Women's Championship Contract Signing featuring Lola Vice and Kendal Grey

With The Great American Bash just around the corner, tonight's episode is expected to play a major role in shaping the final card and escalating tensions ahead of the premium live event.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 23rd 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jun. 24th 2026

#collision

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy